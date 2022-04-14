Chesapeake Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,381,000 after acquiring an additional 440,101 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.00. 667,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,576,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average of $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.