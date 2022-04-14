Chesapeake Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,301 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Target by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,194,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 61,324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at $13,196,721. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,833 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,753 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.22. The stock had a trading volume of 209,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,589. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.49. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $184.00 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

