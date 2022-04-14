Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 125 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $159.92. The company had a trading volume of 39,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,540. The company has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.46.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

