Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 191 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.96. The stock had a trading volume of 95,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,803. The company has a market capitalization of $158.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.