Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 19,141 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 19,141 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.72. 69,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.43. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.69%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 998,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

