Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 84 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $592.83. 104,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,319. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $542.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.34. The firm has a market cap of $262.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.55 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.57.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

