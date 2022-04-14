Chesapeake Wealth Management Takes $203,000 Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Trex by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after buying an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Trex by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,754,000 after purchasing an additional 68,431 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Trex by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,322,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,828,000 after purchasing an additional 33,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Benchmark upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $3.19 on Thursday, hitting $61.29. The company had a trading volume of 46,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,112. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $140.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.21 and a 200 day moving average of $102.39. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.