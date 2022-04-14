Chesapeake Wealth Management Takes Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,879,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,943,000 after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 187,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.67. 16,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,544. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $132.26 and a one year high of $176.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

