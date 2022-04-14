Chesapeake Wealth Management Trims Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Match Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Match Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 322,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,824,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 345,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,715,000 after purchasing an additional 170,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

MTCH stock traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.91. 59,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,902. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 112.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.91.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

