Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Down to $43.10

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.10, but opened at $39.73. Chewy shares last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 131,911 shares trading hands.
CHWY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.55.
The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.06.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 3,636.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 74.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.