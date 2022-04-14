Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Down to $43.10

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.10, but opened at $39.73. Chewy shares last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 131,911 shares trading hands.

CHWY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.06.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 3,636.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 74.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

