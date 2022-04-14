Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Down 60.0% in March

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 million and a P/E ratio of 22.87. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is 76.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine (Get Rating)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.