China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF) Short Interest Update

China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the March 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS RNHEF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,150 shares. China Dili Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.

China Dili Group, an investment holding company, engages in operating, leasing, and managing agriculture wholesale markets in the People's Republic of China. It operates 10 wholesale markets in Harbin, Shenyang, Shouguang, Guiyang, Qiqihar, Mudanjiang, and Hangzhou. The company was formerly known as Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited and changed its name to China Dili Group in June 2019.

