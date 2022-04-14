China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Shares Gap Up to $15.88

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.88, but opened at $16.79. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 100 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

