China Education Resources (CVE:CHN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

China Education Resources Inc. (CVE:CHN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 14000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 million and a PE ratio of -12.50.
China Education Resources Company Profile (CVE:CHN)
See Also
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for China Education Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Education Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.