China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 3,642.9% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CRHKY stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02. China Resources Beer has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Resources Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

