China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH) Short Interest Update

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of CBGH stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. China YiBai United Guarantee International has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.
China YiBai United Guarantee International Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China YiBai United Guarantee International (CBGH)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for China YiBai United Guarantee International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China YiBai United Guarantee International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.