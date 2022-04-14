CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Down 81.3% in March

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

CHSCM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.03. The stock had a trading volume of 18,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,424. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.28. CHS has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $28.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 6.37%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

