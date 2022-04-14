CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.

TSE CXF opened at C$10.05 on Thursday. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of C$9.75 and a 52 week high of C$10.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.17.

