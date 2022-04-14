CIBC Increases ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$21.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.25 to C$25.25 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS AETUF traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.17. 63,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,766. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.38. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

ARC Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

