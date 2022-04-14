CIBC Raises Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$60.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

NYSE SU traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,790,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

