Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.51

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and traded as high as $0.75. Cielo shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 315,089 shares.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Cielo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Cielo ( OTCMKTS:CIOXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $562.95 million during the quarter. Cielo had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 7.44%.

Cielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

