CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Trading Up 6.9%

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $21.93. Approximately 925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 248,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CINC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73.

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($15.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($14.15). Equities research analysts predict that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

