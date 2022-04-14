Clarus Securities Weighs in on TerrAscend Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for TerrAscend in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Clarus Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for TerrAscend’s FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRSSF. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TerrAscend in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TerrAscend has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

TRSSF opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. TerrAscend has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

