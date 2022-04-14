Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Purchases 3,800 Shares

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 3,800 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,054.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,061,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,240,316.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clear Secure alerts:

On Thursday, April 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 22,440 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $627,422.40.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 84,983 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,728.76.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 259,563 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $6,473,501.22.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 314,229 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $8,110,250.49.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 64,018 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,663,827.82.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 59,751 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,527,235.56.

On Friday, February 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 57,523 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,459,933.74.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 185,323 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,542,266.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 14,655 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $351,426.90.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.60.

NYSE:YOU opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.80. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $65.70.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YOU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 12,938.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 1,709.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 170,930 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 0.7% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 503,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter worth approximately $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.