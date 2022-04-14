Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

CLSD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 19.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

