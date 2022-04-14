Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Raised to $126.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $126.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 13.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $145.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Clorox has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $196.65.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.