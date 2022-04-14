Coats Group (LON:COA) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.30) price target on the stock.
COA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 103 ($1.34) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coats Group from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 90.80 ($1.18).
Coats Group stock opened at GBX 72.20 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 68.05. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.23. Coats Group has a one year low of GBX 55.50 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 82.40 ($1.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.46.
About Coats Group (Get Rating)
Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.
Recommended Stories
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.