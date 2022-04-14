Coats Group (LON:COA) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.30) price target on the stock.

COA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 103 ($1.34) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coats Group from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 90.80 ($1.18).

Coats Group stock opened at GBX 72.20 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 68.05. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.23. Coats Group has a one year low of GBX 55.50 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 82.40 ($1.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

