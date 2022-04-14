Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ JVA opened at $3.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.19. Coffee has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $6.28.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 2.93%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Coffee during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in Coffee by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coffee during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Coffee by 0.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

