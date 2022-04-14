Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,936 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $18,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $3,169,000. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 14,272 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 5,906,710 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $524,043,000 after purchasing an additional 90,575 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

CTSH traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.24. 38,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,201. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.17. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.