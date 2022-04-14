Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 511.8% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE PSF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.60. 29,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,623. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $32.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $99,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 12.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

