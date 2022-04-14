Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Colony Bankcorp, Inc., a multibank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to consumers and small to medium size businesses primarily in south Georgia. It offers various deposits, including interest bearing demand and savings deposits, checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts. Colony Bank’s philosophy is firmly grounded in the principle that banking is about relationships, not just products and technology. “

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

CBAN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $311.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Frederick Dwozan acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,560 shares of company stock valued at $306,359 in the last quarter. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colony Bankcorp (CBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.