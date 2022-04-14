Color Platform (CLR) Market Cap Tops $590,221.92

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $590,221.92 and approximately $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,135.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.47 or 0.00822827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00208504 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006145 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00025446 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars.

