CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) PT Lowered to $9.00

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COMM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of CommScope from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CommScope from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.89.

CommScope stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. CommScope has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $22.18.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $29,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 112.7% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 76,816 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 290,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 113,565 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CommScope by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 43,235 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CommScope during the third quarter worth about $1,264,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 281,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 158,634 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

