CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) PT Lowered to $9.00

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.53% from the company’s previous close.

COMM has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.89.

COMM stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.65. CommScope has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $53,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Derrick A. Roman bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,925,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,669,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,513,000 after buying an additional 808,175 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

