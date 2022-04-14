Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Down 64.9% in March

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the March 15th total of 145,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

OTCMKTS:MGDDY traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $25.77. 136,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,856. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

