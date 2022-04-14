Comparing Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) & Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wheaton Precious Metals and Vista Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheaton Precious Metals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Vista Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus target price of $53.40, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Vista Gold.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Vista Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheaton Precious Metals $1.20 billion 19.23 $754.89 million $1.68 30.51 Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.14) -7.50

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Gold. Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Vista Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheaton Precious Metals 62.82% 9.86% 9.77% Vista Gold N/A -96.41% -84.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Vista Gold on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Vista Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.