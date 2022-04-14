ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,449 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 283,646 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,587 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 471,736 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,805,000 after purchasing an additional 44,861 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,669,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 15,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COP traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.37. 6,276,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,985,538. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $107.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.01.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.62%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.95.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

