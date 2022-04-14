CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.66

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.66 and last traded at $41.65, with a volume of 14131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

CEIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.31. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $480.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 36,524 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

