Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) EVP Sells $399,193.34 in Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.42. 777,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,713. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.66. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -516.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

