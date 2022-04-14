Contrasting NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) and Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA)

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) and Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NextNav and Coda Octopus Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextNav 0 0 3 0 3.00 Coda Octopus Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

NextNav presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.77%. Coda Octopus Group has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.33%. Given Coda Octopus Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coda Octopus Group is more favorable than NextNav.

Risk & Volatility

NextNav has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coda Octopus Group has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Coda Octopus Group shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Coda Octopus Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NextNav and Coda Octopus Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextNav N/A -219.22% -20.11% Coda Octopus Group 22.77% 12.27% 11.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextNav and Coda Octopus Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextNav $760,000.00 955.38 -$144.67 million N/A N/A Coda Octopus Group $21.33 million 3.05 $4.95 million $0.45 13.33

Coda Octopus Group has higher revenue and earnings than NextNav.

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats NextNav on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextNav (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally. The company sells its solutions directly to customers or through partners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Coda Octopus Group (Get Rating)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment, also called the Products segment, develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market. The Marine Engineering Business segment, also called the Services segment, supplies engineering services primarily to prime defense contractors. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

