Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.68

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 910541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $98.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,489,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after buying an additional 853,576 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,307,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,190,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,569,000 after acquiring an additional 260,964 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,162,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 254,667 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,935,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

