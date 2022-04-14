Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.83, but opened at $33.20. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $32.93, with a volume of 1,234 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 173.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 318.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after buying an additional 472,415 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 145.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 10.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 76.77 and a beta of 2.79.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

About Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

