CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.59

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 126246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CXW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other CoreCivic news, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.