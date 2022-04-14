CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.59

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 126246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CXW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.
In other CoreCivic news, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
