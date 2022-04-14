Cormark Comments on New Gold Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.

NGD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.29.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.86 on Thursday. New Gold has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of New Gold by 19.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,095,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 178,228 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of New Gold by 0.7% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,501,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $920,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

