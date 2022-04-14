Cormark Comments on New Gold Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.
New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.
NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.86 on Thursday. New Gold has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of New Gold by 19.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,095,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 178,228 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of New Gold by 0.7% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,501,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $920,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.
