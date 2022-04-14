Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.64

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 36136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 16.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 404,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 6,324.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 75,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación América Airports

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

