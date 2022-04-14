Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.64

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 36136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 16.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%.
About Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP)
CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
