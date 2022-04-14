CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 471.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

Shares of CSGP traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.50. 1,225,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.78. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.85.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

