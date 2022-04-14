Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 65,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 519,598 shares.The stock last traded at $22.70 and had previously closed at $22.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cowen from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $453.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.49%.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $900,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at $1,227,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 37,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

