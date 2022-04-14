CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $353.01

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 353.01 ($4.60) and traded as low as GBX 233.50 ($3.04). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 235 ($3.06), with a volume of 10,419 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £20.85 million and a PE ratio of 8.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 297.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 351.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from CPPGroup’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. CPPGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.

