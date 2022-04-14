CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (LON:CYN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 222 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 222 ($2.89), with a volume of 250293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216.50 ($2.82).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. CQS Natural Resources G&I’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 188.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 168.68. The firm has a market cap of £148.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65.

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

