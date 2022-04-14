Credits Market Cap Reaches $7.56 Million (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. Credits has a market cap of $7.56 million and approximately $96,569.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Credits has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005715 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.